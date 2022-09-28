Payfare (TSE:PAY) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.04 and last traded at C$4.98. 102,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 90,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.80.

Payfare Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$235.88 million and a P/E ratio of -14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Payfare Company Profile

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets.

Featured Stories

