PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 921,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 573,426 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.08% of PayPal worth $64,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

PYPL traded up $3.28 on Wednesday, hitting $89.03. 301,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,039,940. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $273.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

