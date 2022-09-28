PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) were down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 157,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 412,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 79,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 220,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 37,049 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

