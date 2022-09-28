PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) were down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 157,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 412,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.
PDS Biotechnology Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of PDS Biotechnology
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.