Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,357 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 11,808 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTU. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

BTU opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.03. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 60.85%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

