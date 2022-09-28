People’s Punk (DDDD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $37,191.00

People’s Punk (DDDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last week, People’s Punk has traded flat against the dollar. People’s Punk has a total market cap of $178,722.00 and $37,191.00 worth of People’s Punk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One People’s Punk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get People's Punk alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

People’s Punk Coin Profile

People’s Punk’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. People’s Punk’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for People’s Punk is fractional.art/vaults/0x8ca9a0fbd8db501f013f2e9e33a1b9dc129a48e0. People’s Punk’s official Twitter account is @fractional_art.

Buying and Selling People’s Punk

According to CryptoCompare, “This unique vault represents an accumulation of 1 digital art piece which are at the intersection of digital history and fine art collecting. Their creators were first of their kind pioneers, held in high regard by the community, whose works have been cemented as the pivotal influencers to the modern NFT.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as People’s Punk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade People’s Punk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase People’s Punk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for People's Punk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for People's Punk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.