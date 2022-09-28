PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.2% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.0% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

NYSE:PKI opened at $118.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.24. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.18 and a 1-year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

