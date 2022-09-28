Petersen Henrik Smith Sells 5,098 Shares of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO) Stock

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) insider Petersen Henrik Smith sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $13,203.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 708,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,307.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Petersen Henrik Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Petersen Henrik Smith sold 2,485 shares of Airspan Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $7,927.15.

NYSE MIMO opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Airspan Networks ( NYSE:MIMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $46.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIMO. State Street Corp grew its stake in Airspan Networks by 26.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Airspan Networks by 13.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airspan Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Airspan Networks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

