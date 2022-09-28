Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Petershill Partners Trading Down 2.6 %
PHLL opened at GBX 178 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.68. Petershill Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 175.80 ($2.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 355.90 ($4.30). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 223.30.
Petershill Partners Company Profile
