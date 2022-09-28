Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Shares Down 24.3%

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Rating)’s share price fell 24.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 1,452,704 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 336% from the average session volume of 333,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

Petrel Resources Trading Down 24.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.20 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00.

About Petrel Resources

(Get Rating)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and 100% interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

