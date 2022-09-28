PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 203 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 461.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,719,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,992 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 981,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83,236 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 826,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,165 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $179.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.06 and a 200-day moving average of $202.42. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44.

