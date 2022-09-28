PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $34,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $170.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.38 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.38.

