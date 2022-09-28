PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $6.50 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,400 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,216 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.
