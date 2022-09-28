PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $76,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $299.19 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.69.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

