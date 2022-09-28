PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 395 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 395 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.57.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $333.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $404.16 and a 200-day moving average of $451.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $328.27 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 29.22 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

