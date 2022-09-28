PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 711 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $127.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.13. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.