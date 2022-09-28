PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Shares Sold by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management decreased its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management owned about 8.07% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHYL. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 37,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PHYL stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.81. 2,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,689. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72.

