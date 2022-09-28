Philux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Update

Philux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 728,500 shares, a growth of 7,185.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Philux Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PHIL remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 180,326,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,629,376. Philux Global Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About Philux Global Group

Philux Global Group Inc provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. The company also produces and sells spirits; holds various mineral and natural resources; provides environmental management services. It also focuses on various sub-funds for investment in real estate, renewable energy, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and other sectors.

