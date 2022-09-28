Philux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Update

Philux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 728,500 shares, a growth of 7,185.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Philux Global Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PHIL remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 180,326,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,629,376. Philux Global Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About Philux Global Group
