Pilot (PTD) Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Pilot (PTD) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. In the last seven days, Pilot has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Pilot has a total market cap of $298,738.00 and approximately $41,533.00 worth of Pilot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pilot coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pilot

Pilot’s genesis date was May 7th, 2021. Pilot’s total supply is 82,982,691 coins. Pilot’s official Twitter account is @Pilotprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pilot’s official website is p.td.

Pilot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pilot is a first over-lending protocol build by Pilot Lab based on Heco Chain, users can participate in liquidity farming with leverage through over-lending, enhancing to get more revenue in a certain time unit.Pilot Lab is an ecology system, which is focused on developing DeFi products, currently, it is created based on Huobi ECO Chain (Heco). PTD is the original project token, which can be shared with all the products from Pilot Lab.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pilot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pilot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pilot using one of the exchanges listed above.

