Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 682.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,265 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $545,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIC opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65.

