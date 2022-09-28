Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.4% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

