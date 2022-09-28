Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Purchases 7,316 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,100 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,823,000. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $20,515,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,041,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 915,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,467 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53.

