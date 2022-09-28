Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Update

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the August 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PZRIF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

