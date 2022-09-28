PlatON (LAT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $806,601.00

PlatON (LAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. PlatON has a market cap of $1.72 million and $806,601.00 worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlatON has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlatON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,552.20 or 1.00051190 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00057307 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063521 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00079170 BTC.

PlatON Profile

LAT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 255,463,179 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin.

Buying and Selling PlatON

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.