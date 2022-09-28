PlayDapp Hits One Day Volume of $8.56 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001647 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $217.98 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010940 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp launched on April 13th, 2020. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is www.playchip.global. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

