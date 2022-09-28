Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.63. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $41.30.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 36.69%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.08%.

In other news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $234,724.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51,497 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 15.9% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 218,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 31.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

