Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Down 73.5% in September

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the August 31st total of 545,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTV shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Plus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Plus Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Plus Therapeutics Price Performance

PSTV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. 174,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 142,417 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 330,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 246,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

