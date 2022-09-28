Polis (POLIS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.00

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Polis has a market cap of $509,000.75 and $5.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005543 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Starter (START) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000958 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2021. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins and its circulating supply is 15,536,392 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polis

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

