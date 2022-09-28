Polybius (PLBT) Price Hits $0.97

Polybius (PLBT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. In the last seven days, Polybius has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Polybius has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $15,280.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polybius coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00005061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polybius

Polybius launched on March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 coins. Polybius’ official website is polybius.io. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polybius Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polybius is a fully-digital bank designed to acomodate the growing digital economy, incorporating electronic identification and digital banking services to serve the needs of the digital commerce market. The Polybius is an enterprise of HashCoins, the same company that brings you the Hashflare mining contracts.In order to fund the development of this new digital bank, Polybuis hosted an Initial Coin Offering, in which PLBT tokens were distributed among users. Through the use of Blockchain Snapshots, Polybius will destribute dividends to the PLBT token holders.”

