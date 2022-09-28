Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $845,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Portage Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Portage Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFTA opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.