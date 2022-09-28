PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Hits $361,376.00

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $361,376.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009583 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.92 or 0.00839474 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000376 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 114,947,021 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.