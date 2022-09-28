Powers Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $618,000. Diversified LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.8% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 238,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 96,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.85. 19,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,086. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average is $68.94.

