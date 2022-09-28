Powers Advisory Group LLC Buys 6,425 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 366,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 12.6% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 62,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 69,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 205,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,223. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $42.69 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

