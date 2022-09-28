Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Powers Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $2,282,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 137,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 342,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Price Performance

SO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.39. 167,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

