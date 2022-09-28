Powers Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,137 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Powers Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,693 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.81. 132,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,149. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

