Powers Advisory Group LLC Sells 247 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

UL stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.01. 120,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,138. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $55.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

