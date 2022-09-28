PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,460.96

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,460.96 ($17.65) and traded as low as GBX 1,305 ($15.77). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,310 ($15.83), with a volume of 2,839 shares trading hands.
PPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,415.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,460.01. The company has a market capitalization of £586.50 million and a P/E ratio of -11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.
PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.
