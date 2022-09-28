Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Preformed Line Products stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.51. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $358.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.73. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $87.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.46.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $163.47 million during the quarter.

In other Preformed Line Products news, major shareholder Barbara P. Ruhlman Revocable Tr sold 810,400 shares of Preformed Line Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $35,981,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 34.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Preformed Line Products by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

