Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Position Cut by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group comprises 0.3% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $72.92. The company had a trading volume of 51,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

