ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Shares Gap Up to $14.91

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.91, but opened at $15.42. ProFrac shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 517 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on ProFrac in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ProFrac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.42.

ProFrac Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProFrac Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter valued at about $366,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

