ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.03. 71,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,334,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

