ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Down 1.2%

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.35. 328,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 181,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.60.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

