ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Up 5.1%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.43. Approximately 6,350,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 74,569,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 177,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 95,888 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,906,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 6,451.6% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 12,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

