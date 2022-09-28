ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.93 and last traded at $51.20. 955,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,216,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.84.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $81,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $107,000.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

