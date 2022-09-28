Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT Raised to $52.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRTA. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

PRTA stock traded up $21.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.75. 148,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,523. Prothena has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.04 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Equities analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 21,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $706,041.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,994.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prothena news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 21,506 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $706,041.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,994.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 42,120 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $1,368,478.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,606 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1,407.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after buying an additional 201,056 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 26,021 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

