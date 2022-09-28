Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up about 1.5% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.94.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.62.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

