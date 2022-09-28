PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 5,642.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPERY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. 44,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,077. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $12.86.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

