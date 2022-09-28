PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 5,642.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PPERY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. 44,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,077. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $12.86.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
