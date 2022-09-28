Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

PMO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 117,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,422. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.