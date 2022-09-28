Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $79.99

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.99 and last traded at $82.83, with a volume of 4514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Qorvo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.25.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,471,000 after purchasing an additional 261,754 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,967,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,131,000 after purchasing an additional 321,324 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,453,000 after purchasing an additional 541,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

