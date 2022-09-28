QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the August 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QS Energy Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS QSEP traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 112,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,910. QS Energy has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

QS Energy Company Profile

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

