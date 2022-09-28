QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the August 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
QS Energy Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS QSEP traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 112,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,910. QS Energy has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.
QS Energy Company Profile
