QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after acquiring an additional 643,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,266,923,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.88. The company had a trading volume of 216,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,223,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.60.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

